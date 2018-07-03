Cheryl has made a statement on her split from Liam Payne, telling fans that her mother, Joan Callaghan, had nothing to do with the break-up. Cheryl and her mum are incredibly close and back in March, it was rumoured that Joan had moved in with the ex-Girls Aloud star, Liam and their son, Bear.

Joe Maher via Getty Images Cheryl and Liam at the Brit Awards in February

In the wake of the couple’s split, numerous tabloids claimed Joan may have had a negative effect on the relationship. In responses to these unfounded reports, Cheryl tweeted: “I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam. “I don’t know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. “I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her.”

Cheryl and Liam announced their split late on Sunday night, posting near identical messages on the social networking site. In hers, the ‘Fight For This Love’ singer said: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.” Liam wrote: “Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.” The couple had been dating for just over two years and welcomed their son, Bear, in March 2017.