Cheryl's Hand-Licking Leaves 'X Factor' Viewers With A Lot Of Confused Feelings

Cheryl has got everyone talking after staging a comeback to ‘The X Factor’ on Sunday night, although perhaps not for the reasons she might have been expecting. One particular part of her performance of new single ‘Love Made Me Do It’ left many fans creeped out - specifically, the hand-licking. It was Cheryl’s first live performance in four years, and it came complete with live vocals and a dance break, but during the opening moments of her routine, she was seen seductively licking the side of her hand.

While we can see what she was trying to do (it accompanied the lyric “the ink on my skin is all the places I’ve been”), people had a lot of thoughts about it - mainly just how plain odd it was...

How do I vote to evict Cheryl for that weird fist-licking move? #XFactor — Kris 🍁 (@Kris_McGee) November 18, 2018

Was going to give Cheryl the benefit of the doubt with her comeback but licking the side of her hand has done it for me #XFactor — Beffffffff (@beffffffffffx) November 18, 2018

Ok I abs love @CherylOfficial 😍 She looked amazing, dancing was amazing, vocals..hmm a bit iffy but I can forgive that for the performance...But...licking her hand 😲🙈 WTAF was that 🤷‍♀️🤔 #xfactor#cheryl#CherylOnXFactor — kazza kp (@Kazzakp) November 19, 2018

The hand licking thing really put my off my dinner. #cheryl#TheXFactor — Stuart Grant (@stuartgrantuk) November 18, 2018

Cheryl licking her hand tattoo is about as appealing as this performance/song 😩 #xfactor — Jessica (@JessSandi) November 18, 2018

Woke up even more confused as to why cheryl licked her hand on xfactor — clo (@chloenatassia) November 19, 2018

Can someone please explain why #Cheryl licked her hand at the beginning of her performance?? #confused#xfactor2018 — Dannii Henson (@twinkletoe183) November 18, 2018

Cheryl licking her hand on #XFactor 🤮 About as sexy as me in the mornings. — Ronan Maguire (@ronan_maguire81) November 18, 2018

FFS Cheryl!! No one licks their own hand on national Tv ! No one ! #xfactor2018 — Clare Orpe (@ClareOrpe) November 18, 2018

But as with any of Cheryl’s live performances, people had a lot to say about her vocals too. While she is often accused of lip-syncing, the former ‘X Factor’ judge decided to showcase her pipes as she returned to the show, but that also drew criticism from some viewers.

Christ, Cheryl’s performance was cringeworthy. Let’s not talk about the singing...it was actually painful to listen to! 😩😂🙈 #xfactor#CherylOnXFactorpic.twitter.com/dVZjwihSYM — Verna Carina (@vernacarina) November 19, 2018

Cheryl popping up on the #xfactor to show everyone how you don’t need to have singing talent to be a singer. There is hope for you all. Follow that dream. pic.twitter.com/yB0ytGB0ji — JessicaForever-x (@mummydiariesblg) November 18, 2018

Here how is cheryl Cole actually a singer 😂 like how did she win a singing competition and make millions when she cannot sing worth a fuck 🤔🤔 — zoe brunton (@zoebruntonx) November 18, 2018

Find it abit odd that Cheryl Cole was on a SINGING competition as a judge yet every year goes on to the show to sing and sounds like a strangled cat... — Azmina Singh💎 (@azlarrr) November 18, 2018

Has Cheryl Cole been having vocal coaching from posh spice? — Andrew Guppy (@AndrewGuppy) November 18, 2018

#xfactor2018 If Cheryl had been a contestant this year on the XFactor she would have been out on Week 1 with that vocal — Mike Sweeney (@MikeTheSweeney) November 18, 2018

A case of damned if you do and damned if you don’t, if you ask us. However, there were plenty of other people willing to defend her...

#xfactor people are used to saying “Cheryl must be miming because she’s sounds so good” but now she’s performing & it’s clear she’s not miming haters are saying she sounds awful. Make your mind up, do you think she’s good or bad? Hmmm — Reece 🐝 (@selenaxxgranday) November 19, 2018

Yeah, so #Cheryl sung bits live and some bits lip-synced..but she doesnt have to prove herself that she can sing after winning a tv singing competition and also judging the biggest TV show contest for numerous years.. #HatersWillBeHaters — RJK (@ryankay94) November 19, 2018

Your right though each to their own. I think Cheryl is a good dancer so is entertaining to watch & good on her for singing live whilst dancing around like that. She’s famous because she sang live on a show where the public voted for her, she’s clearly got something going for her — Pauline Tracey (@xxPaulineTxx) November 18, 2018

Watching the Cheryl performance from earlier. I don’t think it’s a particularly poor vocal, it’s just not a very tuneful song...that said I haven’t heard the recorded version either — Whatsoever (@hey_whatsoever) November 18, 2018

Cheryl mimes she gets slated,Cheryl sings live whilst dancing and gets slated she can’t win !! leave the girl alone 🤬 i thought she slayed that performance so the haters can get fucked !! 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/mB6DW1Cq0H — Josh (@Joshlovesit87) November 18, 2018

Wow @CherylOfficial what an amazing performance on @TheXFactor tonight ignore all the haters you were just stunning vocals and dancing love you Cheryl xxxx — james clifton (@cliftonlongstaf) November 18, 2018

One thing nobody could seem to fault, though, was her choreography, which was on-point, particularly during one of her now-trademark dance breaks.

Look, Cheryl’s not a singer but that choreo was on point. And don’t shoot me but I love that tune too. She just had trouble finding it #XFactor — Matt Bagwell (@BaggersBites) November 18, 2018

ok i was very distracted by the ol' vocals last night but on re-watch the performance and choreo is tttttight, i love big popstar performances like this https://t.co/kvn0ipX3sz — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) November 19, 2018

A POPSTAR though. I’ve missed watching a damn big performance 🙏🏼 #xfactor — Ryan Love △⃒⃘ (@RyanJL) November 18, 2018

CAN WE talk about that performance, first the visuals with her a box, THE DANCE BREAK IN THE END. the choreography and the outfit with the brown hair. Cheryl IS BACK! — Alejandra 🌹 (@ChezzaAloud) November 18, 2018

Comments are disabled on Cheryl's performance from last night. I feel so bad for her, she fucking killed it with choreo, production and live vocals but people hate on her just because it's her. If someone else had given that performance, they would've been praised everywhere. — Roey (@xLoveMadeMeDoIt) November 19, 2018

Cheryl was SERVING. I’m just not over it, THE LONG BROWN HAIR, THE DAMN CHOREO, THE VOCALS. my God, that 4 year wait was worth every single day. She did ALL OF THAT #xfactor — Neelam! (@NeelamCena) November 18, 2018

THE CHOREO BITCH CHERYL DID NOT COME TO PLAAAAAY — CuntyCheryl (@Cuntycheryl) November 18, 2018