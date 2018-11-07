Cheryl Tweedy Says She Took Four-Year Break From Music 'For Her Sanity'

Cheryl Tweedy has spoken about her decision to take a break from public life, ahead of the release of her new single.

Earlier this week, Cheryl teased that her new release ‘Love Made Me Do It’ was coming this Friday, the first new material the former Girls Aloud singer has released in four years.

Speaking to pop star Jessie Ware on her ‘Table Manners’ podcast, Cheryl discussed why she made the conscious decision to take a break from the industry, insisting she did it for her “sanity”.