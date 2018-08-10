She will be joined on the panel by ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Oti Mabuse and Broadway star Matthew Morrison , best known for his appearance on TV’s ‘Glee’.

The former ‘X Factor’ panellist, who is rumoured to have turned down the chance to return to the ITV show this year, will act as a Dance Captain on the new BBC One series, mentoring aspiring dancers.

After much speculation, Cheryl Tweedy has been confirmed as a judge on Simon Cowell ’s new talent show ‘The Greatest Dancer’ .

BBC Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison will join Cheryl on the panel of 'The Greatest Dancer'

Much like on ‘The X Factor’, the judges Dance Captains will whittle down the acts that get through the audition stage, before picking who they want to mentor and take through to the live shows.

The show will feature a host of talent from across the world of dance, from ballet to jazz, hip hop and Bollywood, with the acts set challenges and tasked with creating incredible live performances each week.

Of joining the show, her first big TV role since the birth of her son Bear in 2016, Cheryl said: “I’m so excited to be part of ‘The Greatest Dancer’! I’m looking for acts with real passion, who are going to push boundaries and give it their all, no matter what challenges are thrown at them.

“From my own dance background, I know the dedication and commitment dancing takes, I can’t wait to get started.”

Oti added: “I’m looking forward to finding a dancer who can elicit emotion from the audience, I know how it feels to be on the other side and to be judged and critiqued for your dance or choreography.

“I’m looking forward to being able to find amazing new talent and help them unlock their greatest potential to become the best dancers they can be, and win the competition. I can’t explain how excited I am to be a part of this show.”