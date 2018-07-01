Cheryl and Liam Payne have announced that they have split up.
The singers said they were “going our separate ways” in posts on social media.
The former Girls Aloud star, 35, and One Direction member, 24, have a one-year-old son, Bear.
A post on Cheryl’s Twitter said: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.
“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”
Payne posted a similarly-worded tweet.
In March Payne spoke for the first time about the “struggles” he’s faced in his relationship with Cheryl Tweedy.
A month earlier, reports speculated that Liam and Cheryl’s romance was on the rocks, though they seemed keen to downplay this at the Brit Awards, where they put on a united front on the red carpet.
But in an interview with the Evening Standard’s ES magazine, Liam admitted: “The funniest thing was a week before [the split rumours] we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up. And the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle.
“You know, we have our struggles — like of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is. But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.”