Cheryl and Liam Payne have announced that they have split up.

The singers said they were “going our separate ways” in posts on social media.

The former Girls Aloud star, 35, and One Direction member, 24, have a one-year-old son, Bear.

A post on Cheryl’s Twitter said: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”