Cheryl Returns To Spotlight At Simon Cowell's Summer Party, Following Liam Payne Split

Cheryl Tweedy was all smiles as she stepped out for the first time since her split from Liam Payne on Monday night. The singer returned to the spotlight as she attended Syco’s annual summer party, hosted by her former ‘X Factor’ boss Simon Cowell.

Rex/Shutterstock Cheryl broke cover at Simon Cowell's record label's summer party

Cheryl looked as glamorous as ever as she posed for photos outside the V&A museum in London, just days after announcing her and boyfriend Liam were going their separate ways. She was joined by the likes of Tulisa Contostavlos, Dermot O’Leary, Sinitta, Lizzie Cundy, Bruno Tonioli, Grace Davies, Rochelle Humes, Piers Morgan and Louise Redknapp at the bash, but there was no sign of Liam, or indeed any of his former One Direction bandmates.

Rex/Shutterstock It was the first time Cheryl had been seen since splitting from Liam Payne

In a joint statement they both posted on Twitter last week, Cheryl and Liam insisted they would remain friends for the sake of their one-year-old son, Bear. They posted: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Cheryl and Liam announced their break-up in a statement last week

Cheryl later spoke out again to defend her mother from reports she was somehow involved in the split. She tweeted: “I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam. “I don’t know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. “I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her.”

Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images Simon Cowell and girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Ricky Vigil via Getty Images Former 'X Factor' judge Tulisa was also at the bash

It had been rumoured Cheryl was set to rejoin Simon on the ‘X Factor’ panel this year as a replacement for Nicole Scherzinger. However, it has been claimed she has chosen to join the judging line-up of his new BBC One talent show called ‘The Greatest Dancer’, which will air next year.

Ricky Vigil via Getty Images Dermot O'Leary, who will return to host 'X Factor' this year, was also in attendance