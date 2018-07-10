EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    10/07/2018 09:01 BST

    Cheryl Returns To Spotlight At Simon Cowell's Summer Party, Following Liam Payne Split

    She was joined by the likes of Sinitta, Tulisa and Bruno Tonioli at the bash.

    Cheryl Tweedy was all smiles as she stepped out for the first time since her split from Liam Payne on Monday night. 

    The singer returned to the spotlight as she attended Syco’s annual summer party, hosted by her former ‘X Factor’ boss Simon Cowell

    Rex/Shutterstock
    Cheryl broke cover at Simon Cowell's record label's summer party

    Cheryl looked as glamorous as ever as she posed for photos outside the V&A museum in London, just days after announcing her and boyfriend Liam were going their separate ways. 

    She was joined by the likes of Tulisa Contostavlos, Dermot O’Leary, Sinitta, Lizzie Cundy, Bruno Tonioli, Grace Davies, Rochelle Humes, Piers Morgan and Louise Redknapp at the bash, but there was no sign of Liam, or indeed any of his former One Direction bandmates. 

    Rex/Shutterstock
    It was the first time Cheryl had been seen since splitting from Liam Payne

    In a joint statement they both posted on Twitter last week, Cheryl and Liam insisted they would remain friends for the sake of their one-year-old son, Bear. 

    They posted: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

    “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Cheryl and Liam announced their break-up in a statement last week

    Cheryl later spoke out again to defend her mother from reports she was somehow involved in the split. 

    She tweeted: “I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam.

    “I don’t know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it.

    “I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her.” 

    Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images
    Simon Cowell and girlfriend Lauren Silverman
    Ricky Vigil via Getty Images
    Former 'X Factor' judge Tulisa was also at the bash

    It had been rumoured Cheryl was set to rejoin Simon on the ‘X Factor’ panel this year as a replacement for Nicole Scherzinger

    However, it has been claimed she has chosen to join the judging line-up of his new BBC One talent show called ‘The Greatest Dancer’, which will air next year.

    Ricky Vigil via Getty Images
    Dermot O'Leary, who will return to host 'X Factor' this year, was also in attendance

    Meanwhile, latest reports suggest 1D star Louis Tomlinson will complete the new look ‘X Factor’ panel, joining Simon and other strongly rumoured judges Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field

    It has already been announced Nicole and Louis Walsh will not return to the ITV series this year, while Sharon Osbourne will only appear during the live shows. 

    READ MORE...

    Cheryl and Liam go public
    MORE: uk celebritysimon cowellliam paynecheryl cole

    Conversations