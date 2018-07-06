Nicola Roberts Blasts Media 'Misogyny' Around Cheryl And Liam Payne Split

Nicola Roberts has accused the media of misogyny following the break-up of Liam Payne and Cheryl, her friend and former bandmate.

On Thursday, just days after Liam and Cheryl announced their split, Nicola appeared on ‘Loose Women’, and when the subject of Girls Aloud came up, conversation quickly turned to the recent news.

When returning panellist Carol McGiffin noted that Cheryl was “in the news”, Nicola commented that much of the coverage of the split had been sexist in nature.