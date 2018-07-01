‘Glee’ Star Matthew Morrison Confirms Cheryl’s Role In Simon Cowell's New BBC Talent Show

After months of rumours, ‘Glee’ actor Matthew Morrison appears to have confirmed that Cheryl will be on the panel for Simon Cowell’s new show, ‘The Greatest Dancer’. The programme is currently in development and slated to air in 2019. Matthew and Cheryl were both judges when a pilot was filmed earlier this year but, until now, it had not been clear whether they’d make the cut for the actual series.

On Saturday, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Matthew had commented on one of Cheryl’s Instagram posts to wish her a happy birthday. “So happy you were born!” he wrote. “Look forward to getting to know you better this year!” ‘The Greatest Dancer’ will air on BBC One and speaking of Cheryl’s involvement, a source was previously quoted as saying: “Moving to the BBC is a huge deal for her. It’s a trial run at this point. But everyone is hoping it’ll get the green light. “She’s going to be the star of the show.”

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ fan favourite Oti Mabuse was also on the panel for the pilot, but it’s not known whether she has also secured a permanent role. Announcing the programme in May, BBC entertainment commissioning boss Kate Phillips said: “With the continued success of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, the BBC is undoubtedly the home of dance. “By launching ‘The Greatest Dancer’ we want to give the vast array of dance talent across the UK the chance to shine.” This is the first time Simon has paired up with the BBC but there’s still a long way to go before ‘The Greatest Dancer’ makes it onto our screens. This summer, he’ll judge yet another series of ‘X Factor’, alongside three new judges who are yet to be confirmed. Auditions start in the coming weeks.