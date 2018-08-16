Cheryl Confirms New Music Is On The Way, As Ex Liam Payne Goes Public With New Love

Fans of Cheryl Tweedy have waited nearly four years for new music, but it seems their patience has finally paid off. The singer has confirmed two new singles are on the way - just as it was revealed her ex Liam Payne has officially moved on with model Cairo Dwek.

According to fans present at the recording of auditions for her new BBC talent show ‘The Greatest Dancer’, she told the audience her new material was coming in October. The first single is said to be “upbeat”, while the second has “vibes” of - arguably her greatest song - ‘Call My Name’, which was produced by Calvin Harris.

‼️3 Things we’ve learnt about #C5 from @CherylOfficial at #GreatestDancer auditions

1) There will be at least 2 singles released

2) First single is upbeat, second single has ‘Call My Name’ vibes

3) One will be released in October

The pair were photographed kissing and holding hands as they made their way to lunch at the Villa D’Este Hotel in Italy this week. In a joint statement issued last month, Cheryl and Liam said: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.” Cheryl later spoke out to deny reports her mother, Joan Callaghan, was involved in the split. “She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her,” she posted on Twitter.