Cheryl Hits Out At Media's 'Relentless Abuse' Since 'X Factor' Performance

Cheryl Tweedy has accused the media of “unbalanced negativity” and “relentless abuse” towards her since her performance on ‘The X Factor’ over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Cheryl gave the first TV performance of her comeback single ‘Love Made Me Do It’ and as we noted at the time, although her vocals weren’t the best we’ve heard, there was certainly no faulting her choreography (safe for a hand-licking move we’re still a bit confused about).

However, in the two days that have followed, the tabloid press has been awash with negative headlines about her performance, which she has clearly had enough of, addressing her critics head-on in a statement she posted on Twitter.