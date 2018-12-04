Child Cruelty And Neglect Offences More Than Double In 5 Years, NSPCC Finds

Child cruelty and neglect offences recorded by police have doubled over the last five years, analysis by the NSPCC has revealed.

Nearly 17,000 cases were recorded in 2017/18, up from 7,965 in 2012/13, according to Home Office figures. It’s a rise of 112%.

Neglect was the most common reason that people contacted the helpline. Extreme cases included a parent or carer deliberately neglecting, assaulting, abandoning or exposing their child to serious harm.

The exact causes behind the sharp rise is not known, although charity boss Peter Wanless said “greater public awareness” and improvements in police records could be behind the figure.

The number is reflected in the amount of calls made to the NSPCC helpline about children suffering neglect, which reached 19,937 last year.

Three-quarters of those calls were referred to the police, the child protection charity said.

Tracy Hamer, a helpline practitioner at the charity, made a recent referral.

“The police went out to do a welfare check, and later told me that mum had been found unwell and violently vomiting and unable to care for her three-year-old daughter,” she said.

“The house was in a state of disrepair and the kitchen worktops were covered in dirty crockery with mould on them. The washing machine was broken, and mum said that water would come up through the pipes when she tried to use t so she couldn’t clean any clothes.”