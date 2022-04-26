Parents Are Flabbergasted By How Much Childcare Costs In Germany

SDI Productions via Getty Images Childcare costs are sky high in the UK.

Parents will know that childcare costs in the UK are huge. For mums and dads wanting someone to take care of their children while they work, fees are sky high.

But as one mum showed on social media, it’s not the case for countries around the world.

Advertisement

Sharmaine Lovegrove, a publisher at Dialogue Books, shared on social media that in Berlin, Germany where she lives, the cost of childcare is €23 (£19.35) per child. And she has twins, so that’s a mere €46 (£38.69) per month.

The mum said for that price, the nursery offers two childminders, two naps, two snacks a day, a dog to play with, all organic lunch, and trips to the park.

Advertisement

Germany enjoys affordable prices for childminding and government subsidiaries are also available, particularly for low income families.

By comparison, the UK costs thousands of pounds for the same services.

Advertisement

In fact, almost two thirds of families are paying more, or the same, for their childcare as they do their rent or mortgage, according to a survey of 27,000 parents of young children.

In the survey by online forum Mumsnet and the charity Pregnant Then Screwed, one in four parents say they had to cut down on food, heat and clothing to afford childcare.

It found that 62% of parents say the cost of childcare is now the same or more than their domestic costs. This rose to 73% among single parents and parents who work full-time, with high childcare costs being a key driver for women pushed into low-paid, part-time work.

Seeing the prices paid by parents in Germany left many UK parents freshly incensed at the extortionate fees in the UK.

Advertisement

What a difference this would have made to my first 4 years as a single mother & freelancer @PregnantScrewed 🤯 https://t.co/dnqzZ3fuyT — Izy Dixon (@IzyDixon) April 26, 2022

The UK is ridiculous at times. How can they charge those kinds of prices in good conscience? Surely wouldn't this just force more people to stop working altogether and rely on the State? I certainly wouldn't go back to work. — JoEllen Laryea (@JoEllenLaryea) April 26, 2022

€23 a month???? @BorisJohnson do you see your age mates in the EU? https://t.co/BTyaK0b525 — teë (@TeeCeeEff) April 25, 2022

See you in Berlin shortly. — Jamie Fewery (@jamiefewery) April 25, 2022

(Wow. Essentially £23/month vs £23/hour!!!) — Marianne 🖤 protect black lives (@bronzebygold) April 25, 2022

The stark difference speaks to the campaigns that Pregnant Then Screwed has relentlessly pushed in the UK, advocating for better childcare provisions.

The charity’s founder, Joeli Brearley, previously commented about the crisis: “The government’s approach to childcare just is not working. Time and time again research shows that if the government were to invest in a good quality childcare system, it would pay for itself through increased taxes, but it also decreases the attainment gap between the richest and the poorest children.