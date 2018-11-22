Children as young as two years old are experiencing mental disorders, according to new statistics from NHS Digital.

One in 18 (5.5 per cent) pre-school children were identified as having at least one mental disorder, the data showed. It is the first time the prevalence of such disorders in two to four year olds has been recorded in England.

Researchers noted these are ‘experimental statistics’, as information was collected from parents instead of the children themselves.

Overall, mental disorders have risen among children in England. Among five to 19-year-olds, one in eight had a mental disorder in 2017 – rising from 10.1 per cent in 2004 to 11.2 per cent in 2017.

To put that into perspective: if you had a class of 24 children, three of them would have a mental disorder.