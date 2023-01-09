Children Face Abuse And Corporal Punishment In After School Clubs, Damning Report Finds

Current laws make it difficult for councils to act. OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images

Children are facing sexual abuse and corporal punishment in after school clubs, a damning report has found.

Councils are calling for tough powers so they can regulate out-of-school settings [OOSS] such as sports clubs, tuition centres and youth groups.

This includes the ability to shut down illegal schools after an independent report commissioned by the government uncovered major safeguarding concerns.

The report found some children were in “immediate danger” and raised concerns about convicted sex offenders working in OOSS.

The department for education funded the pilot in 16 council areas, examining risks and existing legal powers available to councils.

OOSS refers to uniformed organisations, sports and leisure clubs, supplementary schools, faith-based organisations and arts clubs.

The report said: “There were a variety of safeguarding risks identified throughout the pilot, including sex offenders working in settings, child grooming, corporal punishment being used, sexually explicit and extremist material being shared with children, unsafe buildings and environments, and inadequate safeguarding checks, including on staff and volunteer adults.”

The Local Government Association [ LGA], which represents councils, says the findings of the report reinforce their long-standing calls to be given greater powers of such settings.

Currently OOSS do not have to notify councils about their provision and allow access to their settings.

Unlike other educational settings and childcare services, the sector is unregulated under education and childcare law.

The LGA is calling on the Department for Education [DfE] to act on the report’s findings and give councils tougher powers to ensure child safety.

They say is vital that OOSS are required to register with their council, ensuring they comply with safeguarding checks.

The LGA says that when councils have raised this problem previously, they have been told to use fire, planning and health and safety powers.

Councillor Louise Gittins, chair of the LGA’s children and young people board, said: “The fact an independent report commissioned by the government has presented these findings is yet further evidence of why it is essential that councils are given oversight of such settings, requiring them to register and work with the local authority, while also ensuring the department for education gives councils the powers and resources they need to intervene where necessary.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “We recognise the seriousness of the research findings, which is why we are taking forward work to raise standards and help parents.”

They said the government was aiming to launch a consultation this year on how to make these settings as safe as possible.

