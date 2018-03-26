We Need To Understand Why So Many Children Are Unhappy

A generation of children are calling for help with their mental health.

There’s been a dramatic increase in self-harm – 19,000 children were admitted to hospital last year after hurting themselves, a 14% rise over three years. More and more young people tell us they feel anxious, depressed and have low self-esteem. It’s thought that as many as one in ten children has a diagnosable mental health condition and referrals to specialist treatment have gone up 44% in the last three years. But some children are being turned away because they don’t meet the threshold for treatment, and I’ve heard shocking stories like a girl being told she “wasn’t thin enough for eating disorder services.”

Mental health problems in childhood left untreated can lead to a lifetime of mental illness. Children with poor mental health not only do worse in school, they go on to have lower incomes, shorter lives and are more likely to be victims or perpetrators of crime. Given the toll this can take on individuals and on society, we shouldn’t wait until children reach crisis point to give them the help they need.

The Government has rightly recognised that urgent action is needed, and has brought the Departments of Health and Education together to work on improving children and young people’s mental health. Spending on Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services is increasing by £1.4billion over the next five years. New waiting time standards are being introduced so that children won’t have to wait more than four weeks before seeing a specialist. And every school will have someone who children know they can go to if they need help.

But what about children who aren’t in school? Those who’ve been excluded or withdrawn from school, perhaps because of bullying, are among the most vulnerable. And sadly, we know that by the time a child starts school, some have already gone through multiple adverse experiences which put them at risk of mental illness. So we need help for under 5s and their families as well.