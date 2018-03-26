Children In North Of England Face 'Double Whammy' Of Disadvantages, Says Commissioner

Children in the north of England face “a double whammy of entrenched deprivation and poor schools”, a study has concluded.

The report by Children’s Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, says pupils in the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber are less likely to do well in secondary school, more likely to go to a poor school and more likely to leave education early.

Children growing up in the North are fiercely proud of their communities and ambitious for the future, but many are not yet feeling the benefits of northern regeneration, says Longfield.

Her year-long study found that a child on free school meals living in Hackney, London, was three times more likely to go to university than a similar child in Hartlepool, while London children on free school meals were 40% more likely to achieve a good maths and English GCSE grade than children in the North.

More than half of the schools serving the North’s most deprived communities were below a “good” rating, the report added, as they endured the problems of weak leadership, poor governance and difficulties recruiting staff.

The commissioner has called on the Government’s Northern Powerhouse project to give youngsters the same attention as economic regeneration, otherwise she warned its promise would not be fulfilled.

Longfield said: “Children growing up in the North love and are proud of the place they live.

“They want a future where they live near their family and community and they want jobs and opportunities to rival anywhere else in the country.