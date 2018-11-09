Satanic Temple Files $50m Lawsuit Over 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Baphomet Monument

Some Satanic news now, with the latest update in the ongoing lawsuit that has been filed against Netflix over their new show, ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’.
Last week, the co-founder of the Satanic Temple revealed his intention to take legal action against the streaming service, due to his issues with ‘Chilling Adventures’, namely a statue of their “central icon” Baphomet, which is included in several episodes.
As well as his fears the show “cheapened” and “appropriated” the figure, he was also upset that the show used what he claimed was copyrighted design for the statue.
It’s now been reported that the Satanic Temple filed a lawsuit in New York on Thursday, suing production companies Netflix and Warner Bros for $50m (£38m) over the statue’s inclusion in the show.
Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, previously said on the subject: “[This is] deeply problematic to us… even if that wasn’t the case we’d be obligated to make a copyright claim because that’s how copyright works.
“It’s distressing on the grounds that you have to worry about that association being made where people will see your monument and not know which preceded the other and thinking that you arbitrarily decided to go with the Sabrina design for your Baphomet monument, which rather cheapens our central icon.”
Netflix failed to respond when HuffPost UK approached them last week, but we have approached a representative for the streaming service for an official comment on the latest update.
‘Chilling Adventures’ stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, a character originally featured in Archie Comics, popularised in the ‘Sabrina’ TV series by Melissa Joan Hart. Prior to the show’s debut last month, Melissa and her former co-stars reunited to wish the new cast their “best witches”, ahead of the new series.
However, ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ isn’t the only current TV series to have got on the wrong side of Satan-worshippers, with the most recent series of ‘American Horror Story’ also being blasted on The Church Of Satan’s verified Twitter account.
They took issue with the depiction of founder Anton LaVey in ‘Apocalypse’, branding the series “unimpressive”, “boring” and “appropriative”.