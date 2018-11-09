Satanic Temple Files $50m Lawsuit Over 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Baphomet Monument

Some Satanic news now, with the latest update in the ongoing lawsuit that has been filed against Netflix over their new show, ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’.

Last week, the co-founder of the Satanic Temple revealed his intention to take legal action against the streaming service, due to his issues with ‘Chilling Adventures’, namely a statue of their “central icon” Baphomet, which is included in several episodes.

As well as his fears the show “cheapened” and “appropriated” the figure, he was also upset that the show used what he claimed was copyrighted design for the statue.

It’s now been reported that the Satanic Temple filed a lawsuit in New York on Thursday, suing production companies Netflix and Warner Bros for $50m (£38m) over the statue’s inclusion in the show.