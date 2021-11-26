China Women’s News said that the image of the model with “swollen single eyelids” made people “uncomfortable.” Dior exposed its intention of “uglifying Chinese women,” it claimed.

But others spoke up for the photo, and urged a broader acceptance of diverse Chinese beauty.

One Weibo user asked: “Why can’t a Chinese woman with small eyes also be considered beautiful? I don’t see any problem with this.”

The uproar over the photo re-triggered criticism about Chen’s earlier work, including “Young Pioneers,” a series of photos in 2008 of a young model in different scenes, some with backdrops of major China landmarks.

The state-owned Global Times newspaper reported that critics on social media had called that work “implicit child pornography” that insulted the Young Pioneers, the name of a Communist Party-affiliated youth organisation.

A 2012 series of 12 magazine covers by Chen featuring Chinese women was criticised for “spooky” makeup.

Chen noted in her apology: “I was born and raised in China. I deeply love my country. As an artist, I’m totally aware of my responsibility to document Chinese culture and showcase Chinese beauty through my work.”

She added: “I will educate myself on Chinese history, attend more relevant events, and improve my ideologies ... I will strive to tell China’s story right through my work.”