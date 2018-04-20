A woman has died following a fire at a care home for adults with learning disabilities in north-east London that broke out early Friday morning.

The woman, whose name and age are not yet known, was pronounced dead at the scene on Connington Crescent, Chingford.

It is not yet clear whether she was a resident or a member of staff.

Pictures from the scene show flames pouring out of the roof of the building, which houses Connington Court and Connington House.

Both provide services to support adults with autism and other complex needs or behaviour, according to Care Quality Commission documents.

Approximately 70 firefighters attended the blaze at the three-storey block of flats from 2.15am.