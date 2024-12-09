I'm A Chocolate Expert ― Here Are 3 Signs You Should Always Look For On The Wrapper

via Associated Press

You might already know that 2024 is shaping up to be a bad year for chocolate.

That’s because growing conditions in West Africa, where a lot of the world’s cocoa is farmed, has been very poor, leading people to rely on older stocks stored in London and America.

The UK’s offerings have become cheaper, as they’re older (more than three years of age) and from a less favourable region. That means chocolate makers after a bargain may be tempted to opt for the less-tasty fare; it can be hard to work out who’s gone for what.

So we thought we’d speak to chocolate expert Gemma Whitaker of Whitaker’s Chocolates about what to look for on the wrapper to make sure you’re getting a good deal.

What should I look for when checking my chocolate wrapper?

“When choosing quality chocolate, start by reading the label,” Gemma shared.

She likes to see “simple, all-natural ingredients” listed, with “no artificial additives or unpronounceable chemicals.”

“A short, clean ingredient list is often a sign of good craftsmanship.”

Aside from that, cocoa content matters ― some chocolatiers replace cocoa butter with another cheaper fat like palm oil, which can make the food feel waxy and greasy.

And high cocoa solids matter too, “with higher percentages usually meaning richer, more intense flavours.”

Then there’s the question of certifications.

“Fairtrade or vegan labels indicate ethical practices and inclusivity, showing the brand cares about its impact on people and the planet,” Gemma told HuffPost UK.

Anything else?

Yes! You can smell the difference between higher-quality chocolate and the less well-made stuff, Gemma says.

“Don’t forget a quick sniff test when you open the bar — real quality smells divine!” she shared.

Chocolate company Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut agrees, writing on their site that the real thing “should have a rich, complex scent with notes of roasted cocoa and other flavours, such as vanilla or nuts, due to the high-quality ingredients used in production and proper roasting and conching techniques.”