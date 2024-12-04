picture alliance via dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

We’ve written before about why Easter eggs can taste different to regular chocolate.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that the same can apply to some advent calendar choccies.

Even though there are loads of fun non-food versions about, most Brits opt for the cocoa-based advent calendar ― with few of us willing to splash over a fiver for the treat.

But does that specific pre-Christmas taste have to do with the cost of the product, or is it something different?

It’s a lot of factors

Mental Floss shared that a lot of advent calendar chocolate really does use the cheaper stuff.

That affects the flavour because of its lower cocoa content.

“Cheap chocolate often isn’t “real” chocolate at all: it’s something called compound chocolate, which means that instead of being made with cocoa butter, it’s made with cheaper fats” like coconut oil or palm oil, they write.

That gives chocolate a waxy, soap cake-like texture and makes the taste less complex.

There may also be a psychological element ― especially if you’re dealing with higher-quality chocolate.

Just as the process of unwrapping an Easter egg can make you more aware of its flavours, so too can the thrill of finding your day’s treat (which was probably bought for you by someone who cares about you) transform its taste.

2024 is also a bad year for chocolate in general

Chocolate, especially cheaper chocolate, will likely taste worse across the board this Christmas.

Rain in West Africa, where a lot of cocoa is grown, has prevented a lot of fresh cocoa growth.

As a result, manufacturers are relying on vast stores of cocoa beans held at warehouses in the UK and US, The Financial Times says.

But there’s a problem ― London’s “poisoned pill” stores are really old (more than three years old), affecting the taste of the cocoa and its subsequent chocolate.

It’s also from Cameroon, which The Financial Times says is “widely viewed in the industry as lower quality for making chocolate.”

So prices have gone up in America and all but crashed in London.