I Just Found Out Why Easter Egg Chocolate Tastes Different To Normal Chocolate, And I Knew I Wasn't Imagining It

Pollyana Ventura via Getty Images

Beggars can’t be choosers, and at least once a week, I beg for chocolate.

But even given that most cocoa and sugar combinations are bound to taste great, I can’t help but notice ― don’t Easter eggs taste a little different to the regular kinds?



If you’ve noticed discrepancies between your favourite bar and its seasonal sphere version, however, you’re not imagining things.



It turns out they really DO taste different ― and we thought we’d share why.

I love Cadbury’s chocolate in any form, but omg why do their Easter eggs taste so much better than their chocolate bars — Millie Payne (@_milliepayne) April 5, 2018

Well, why then?

Part of it really is what your friends and family have probably already told you ― food tastes a bit different when it looks different.



A 2021 British Medical Journal study found that people perceive round objects as being creamier than square ones (I know, right?).



Then, there’s the smell. Thinner chocolate, which you have to use to form an egg shape, releases its scent easier than other kinds, food scientist Bernard Lahousse explains.



“The smaller the chocolate layer is, the easier the chocolate will melt,” he explains. “So that is the advantage of Easter eggs; they melt easily and the aromas of the chocolate come into your nose quite fast.”

Is that it?