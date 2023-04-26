Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton pictured at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards last week Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage have confirmed recent reports they have married.

The newlyweds shared a series of incredible pictures and videos from their nuptials, which revealed Chris’ friend Kim Kardashian officiated the ceremony, while Shania Twain performed.

Celebrity hair stylist Chris and The White Lotus and You actor Lukas could be seen wearing matching faux fur coats, metallic shirts and leather trousers in the pics Chris posted on Instagram.

“We did it,” he wrote, adding the ring emoji.

“Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain.”

Shania was seen in one video seranding the couple with her hit Still The One.

Lukas also shared the same collection of memories from their day, writing: “Ring finger where the rock is.”

Reports only emerged earlier this month that Chris and Lukas were engaged after a whirlwind romance.

The pair finally confirmed they were dating last month following speculation from fans after they shared social media pictures from a holiday together in Mexico.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chris later said: “I’m very happy. I’m very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.

“Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

Lukas has been less vocal about their romance, previously telling The New York Times, he was still working out the “weird line” of what to keep private.

He said: “I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred.