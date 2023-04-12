Chris Appleton Breaks Silence Following Lukas Gage Engagement Rumours

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Chris Appleton has spoken out following reports he is engaged to Lukas Gage.

Earlier this month, it was reported The White Lotus and You actor Lukas and celebrity hair stylist Chris were set to wed following a whirlwind romance.

Chris, who is known for his work with stars like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, was asked about his potential wedding plans in a recent interview with E! News.

“Oh God, I’d like to think I’d get a day off!” he joked. “It’s actually just about love, and love is just so special.”

While he stopped short of 100% confirming the news, Chris continued: “I think to see someone find love is really heartfelt. It’s such a fun thing to be a part of, and it’s a happy moment.

“Whereas, you know, sometimes when you’re doing a red carpet and stuff is more stressful because a lot of pressure. But a wedding is completely different.”

Lukas and Chris went public about their relationship last month

The pair finally confirmed they were dating last month following speculation from fans after they shared social media pictures from a holiday together in Mexico, before walking the red carpet at Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chris said: “I’m very happy. I’m very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.

“Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

Lukas has been less vocal about their romance, previously telling The New York Times, he was still working out the “weird line” of what to keep private.

He said: “I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred.

