Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista In Intimate Cape Cod Wedding

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Getty

Captain America is a married man.

Chris Evans tied the knot with fellow actor Alba Baptista at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday, according to People magazine.

Guests included the bride and groom’s family, as well as Chris’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, as well as John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt.

Advertisement

Insiders who spoke to Page Six said the event was “locked down tight,” with guests signing NDAs and handing over the phones before the nuptials.

Chris Evans at the premiere of Ghosted Nina Westervelt via Getty Images

Chris and Alpa’s relationship first came to light around November 2022, after People reported the pair had been dating for “over a year”.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” a source close to the Gifted actor apparently told the magazine.

Advertisement

HuffPost has reached out to Chris and Alpa’s reps for comment.

Alpa, who hails from Portugal, starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun from 2020 to 2022.

She earned a Shooting Star Award at the 2021 Berlinale and appeared in the chic, historical comedy Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris last year.

Alba Baptista at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

In an interview for his 2022 Sexiest Man of the Year honours, Chris told People he was excited to have a family sometime down the line.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he said.