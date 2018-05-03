Chris Evans was forced to pull out of his BBC Radio 2 breakfast show at the last minute this morning (3 May), following the death of his mother, Minnie Beardsall. At the beginning of the show, Chris’s absence was revealed by regular sports presenter Vassos Alexander, who told listeners: “Chris isn’t here. He has been here. But he had to go just before we went on air.” Vassos then revealed that Chris had to leave the studio at the eleventh hour after discovering that his mum, Minnie, had died at the age of 92.

Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock Minnie and Chris on 'The New Paul O'Grady Show' in 2006

He then read out a note that Chris had left for him, admitting the task was a “difficult one” for him because the presenter is “one of my best friends”. The note read: “The reason I’m not with you today is because just before I came on air my mum passed away and I needed to go straight back home to be with my family. “But it’s all OK, in fact it’s very OK, mum needed to be at peace. “Moreover she needed to be at peace for some time now, and as she has throughout her life, in death she has brought us together.

PJP photos/REX/Shutterstock ﻿Minnie in 2015

“She was an incredible woman. Anyone who has ever met her will tell you that an ultimately there was no battle lost only a life won. Every single day.” Chris concluded his note by insisting he’d be back at work on Friday (4 May), noting: “If mum had the first idea I might not have shown up today because of her she would have been furious. “I hope you have a lovely Thursday. See you tomorrow.” The BBC later tweeted that the show was dedicated to Chris and his family.

Today's show is entitled: "So keep your head high, keep your chin up, and most importantly, keep smiling because life’s a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about." pic.twitter.com/YqWQVnjFq4 — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) May 3, 2018