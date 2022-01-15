Tennis Legend Chris Evert Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tennis legend Chris Evert announced Friday that she’s been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer.

“I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan,” Evert, 67, wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. “Thanks to all of you for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan.”

Evert, a tennis analyst for ESPN, said she would “appear from home at times” during the sports network’s coverage of the Australian Open tournament, which starts Monday.

Evert opened up about being diagnosed with ovarian cancer — from which her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died aged 62 in 2020 ― in an essay co-written by her longtime friend, ESPN journalist Chris McKendry, also shared Friday.

It was discovered following a preventive hysterectomy, she said.

“I’ve lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me. But, I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back,” said Evert, who retired from professional tennis in 1989 after winning a stunning 18 Grand Slam singles and three doubles titles.

