Chris Grayling has said he has “no idea” where Boris Johnson is as the foreign secretary is expected to dodge a vote on expanding Heathrow.

MPs will decide on Monday evening whether to give the green light to building a third runway at the airport.

Theresa May has ordered her MPs to vote in favour of the plan. But Johnson, who once said he would lie down in front of bulldozers to prevent construction, is conveniently out of the country.

Asked where the foreign secretary was, Grayling told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “I have no idea where Boris is, genuinely no idea where Boris is.”

The transport secretary added: “The prime minister has been very clear that there are people in the party who, for various reasons, have long held views about the airport and we are not going to whip those people into voting.”

Leading Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg also told LBC this morning he did not know where Johnson was. “I hear he’s on his travels,” he said.

Greg Hands, who resigned as a trade minister last week in order to vote against Heathrow expansion today, took a swipe at Boris on Twitter.