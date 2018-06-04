Chris Grayling Launches Inquiry Into Rail Timetable Chaos As Even Tory MPs Tear Into Him

Chris Grayling has announced an inquiry into whether train companies were at fault for the timetable chaos affecting thousands of passengers as the Transport Secretary faced calls to resign in the House of Commons.

Trains continue to be delayed or cancelled following the biggest train timetable change in decades, which came into force on 21 May.

Northern, which runs services across North of England, was forced to launch an emergency timetable on Monday, removing 165 trains – 6% of services.

In Parliament, the minister said “he will not hold back” in taking action against the industry if they are not meeting their contractural obligations - but faced stinging personal criticism from MPs.

Grayling faced Labour calls to resign amid accusations he had been “asleep at the wheel” in dealing with rail disruptions, but even Tory MPs were critical.

Ex-Cabinet minister Sir Michael Fallon said two villages in his constituency were virtually cut-off, and said they were not experiencing “normal life”.

Sir Nicholas Soames, a prominent backbencher, added the situation is “an absolute disaster and must be put right”, and suggested the industry readiness board should be “taken quietly outside and disposed of”.