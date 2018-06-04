A spokesman for Theresa May has said the ongoing massive disruption to Network Rail commuters is “totally unacceptable”, as pressure mounts on transport secretary Chris Grayling over his handling of the chaos.

Trains continue to be delayed or cancelled following the biggest train timetable change in decades, which came into force on 21 May.

Northern, which runs services across North of England, was forced to launch an emergency timetable on Monday, removing 165 trains – 6% of services.

But despite mounting criticism of Grayling and calls for his resignation, Downing Street has insisted the prime minister has full confidence in the Transport Secretary.

The spokesman said Network Rail had been “too late” to finalise timetable changes, and as rail passengers faced a third week of massive disruption said the prime minister had “tremendous sympathy” with those who have experienced delays or disruptions to their journeys.

He said: “What we have seen has been totally unacceptable. The Transport Secretary is in constant talks with Network Rail and he has been clear to them that they were too late in finalising the timetable changes and that this must not happen again. The Transport Secretary I expect to update the House later today. Train companies are working to minimise disruption.”

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) – which consists of Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express – has also launched a temporary timetable designed to help passengers “arrange their journeys with greater confidence”.