Chris Hemsworth Reveals Wife Elsa Pataky's Surprising Reaction To His Latest Thor Bulk-Up

Chris Hemsworth has revealed not everyone in his life was impressed after he bulked up more than ever for the latest Thor film.

The Australian star recently reprised his role as the Norse god and can currently be seen in action in the latest instalment in the Marvel series, Thor: Love And Thunder.

Many fans have pointed out that Chris is looking at his most hench in the film, which he’s admitted his wife, Spanish model Elsa Pataky, isn’t the biggest fan of.

Speaking to USA Today, he revealed: “My wife was like, ‘Bleh, it’s too much’. There are a lot of my male friends who are like, ‘Yeah!’ but a lot of female friends and family are like, ‘Yuck’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris claimed he ended up getting “bigger than I’ve ever been” when he turned to exercise to help cope with boredom during lockdown.

“It came from boredom,” he insisted. “Sitting in Covid lockdown was like a prison. It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I’ve ever been.”

Thor: Love And Thunder sees Chris once again sharing the screen with Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Taika Waiti, who also directed the film, while Christian Bale and Russell Crowe joined the cast as Gorr and Zeus, respectively.