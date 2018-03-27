‘Love Island’ star Chris Hughes has confirmed his long-running feud with Katie Price is finally over.
The pair called a truce when they both attended a charity football match last week.
After being pictured pleasantly greeting one another at the event, where Chris went up against Katie’s husband Kieran Hayler, Chris has given further details of their meeting to The Sun.
“There is no bad blood between me and Katie. She is fine,” he said.
“I want to put everything that has happened behind me. I went to a charity football match in Cheltenham last week and I knew she was going to be there.
“Her husband was there too and everyone got on,” he added.
His comments stood in stark contrast to those he made about Katie at the height of their feud, when he called her a “rotten piece of shit”.
The war of words began when Chris alleged Katie had sent him a number of flirty messages last year - something that she denied at the time.
After Chris published some of them online, Katie then claimed she had “51 screenshots” of messages he had sent her in response, despite being in a relationship with then-girlfriend Olivia Attwood.
By way of respone, he said in a furious open letter: “Katie Price you’re a piece of rotten shit.
“I couldn’t give a fuck about you. Be a mother, be something respectful for everyone’s sake.
“I showed your true colours, you couldn’t live with it. You have 52 screenshots on Snapshchat since I humiliated you? Comical.
“I’ve got my whole account history from Snapchat and media lawyer will fuck you up. No one deserves your shit, and I ain’t one to take it. You fuck lives. You have MY number, you can see I haven’t sent you shit. You’re washed up and you stink.”
Katie said she wouldn’t stoop to publishing the messages, but told HuffPost UK on an episode of ‘BUILD’: “I don’t need to use other people to raise my profile. I don’t need to do anything. But what I won’t be called is a liar... when I can prove it.”