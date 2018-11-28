Love Island’s Chris Hughes has won praise from ‘This Morning’ viewers after taking part in a live testicular exam.
The reality star stripped off to raise awareness of testicular cancer, following recent reports that 68% of men don’t know how to check themselves properly.
Chris was examined live on Wednesday’s show by resident medical expert Dr Chris Steele, in order to educate men watching on how to carry out checks at home and what to look out for.
The matter was a personal one for Chris, who has had four operations on his testicles after discovering an issue at the age of 14, and viewers applauded his bravery in volunteering for the exam.
Speaking about his own experience, Chris admitted he had put off getting checked for six years until the age of 20, before eventually undergoing treatment to coil off a build-up of veins.
Explaining his regret at waiting so long, Chris said: “You put things to one side with things that aren’t at the forefront of your mind, at 14 for me, it was just a part of my body.
“Because it doesn’t come with a lot of pain it’s easy to neglect – and that’s one of the issues.”
Revealing how the cancer had also affected his cousin, Chris continued: “My cousin didn’t notice until it had spread and then caused him pain and he had the testicle removed eventually.”
Dr Chris also urged anyone concerned with anything they’d found in self examination to go to see their GP, explaining 95%-97% of cases are curable.
‘This Morning’ broke new ground with the first-ever live testicular exam on the show during the 90s, and has returned to the issue many times over the years.
The programme has also featured live breast and prostate examinations in order to help raise awareness.
Watch the full segment on how to check yourself below...