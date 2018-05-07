Chris Hughes Claims He's Now 'Good Friends' With Katie Price Despite Vicious Feud

Former Love Islander Chris Hughes has claimed he is now “good friends” with Katie Price - just months after branding her a “rotten piece of shit” in a vicious feud.

The pair were locked in a very public war of words last year, when Chris claimed Katie had sent him a string of flirty messages, which escalated even further when the ‘Loose Women’ star said she had screenshots of replies from him.

But after deciding to bury the hatchet back in March, it seems the pair have actually salvaged a friendship out of all of the drama.