Chris Hughes Gets Shady About ‘Dancing On Ice’, As He Sets His Sights On ‘Strictly’

Chris Hughes may have been a regular fixture in the ‘Dancing On Ice’ studio this year as he supported his pal Kem Cetinay, but don’t expect to see him getting his skates on anytime soon.
The former ‘Love Island’ star has made a subtle dig at the show, revealing he turned down the chance to become a contestant as he would “rather do something fun”.
Instead, Chris revealed he is hoping to bag himself a spot on rival show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: “[‘Dancing On Ice’ approached me the day that I left ‘Love Island’ but I left it for about two or three months and I would rather do something fun. I don’t wish I had done it.”
He continued: “I have tried to ice skate and I can’t ice skate for a start – straight up – to be honest with you I wouldn’t have wanted to have done it. I was kind of asked to do it and there were a lot of offers around the time.
“And no, I am not going into the jungle to be fair – everyone was talking about it but we are not going in.”
He continued: “I would love to do ‘Strictly’ - I love the show - I am not a great dancer but that is what you train [for], and I used to dance the flamenco when I was younger…
“On ‘Love Island’ we did a bit of dancing in the villa at one stage - it was either the Tango or Salsa - and I would definitely consider it.”
Chris isn’t the only reality star vying for spot on this year’s ‘Strictly’.
TOWIE’s Gemma Collins is desperate to secure a spot on the BBC ballroom show as compensation for falling down a hole while on stage at Radio 1′s Teen Awards last year.
However, judge Craig Revel Horwood admitted he didn’t think Gemma was of a high enough “calibre” for the show, claiming: “[She] would be fun… but it’s not very often that we have reality stars take to the ballroom. We generally have people of a higher calibre than that.”
Meanwhile, her former ‘TOWIE’ co-star Joey Essex is also rumoured to have signed up for this year’s series.
Check out more rumours in the gallery below...