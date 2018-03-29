Chris Hughes Gets Shady About ‘Dancing On Ice’, As He Sets His Sights On ‘Strictly’

Chris Hughes may have been a regular fixture in the ‘Dancing On Ice’ studio this year as he supported his pal Kem Cetinay, but don’t expect to see him getting his skates on anytime soon. The former ‘Love Island’ star has made a subtle dig at the show, revealing he turned down the chance to become a contestant as he would “rather do something fun”.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Chris Hughes doesn't regret turning down an offer from 'Dancing On Ice' producers

Instead, Chris revealed he is hoping to bag himself a spot on rival show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Speaking to The Sun, he said: “[‘Dancing On Ice’ approached me the day that I left ‘Love Island’ but I left it for about two or three months and I would rather do something fun. I don’t wish I had done it.” He continued: “I have tried to ice skate and I can’t ice skate for a start – straight up – to be honest with you I wouldn’t have wanted to have done it. I was kind of asked to do it and there were a lot of offers around the time. “And no, I am not going into the jungle to be fair – everyone was talking about it but we are not going in.”

PA Wire/PA Images Chris's 'Love Island' co-star Kem Cetinay competed on the last series of 'Dancing On Ice'

He continued: “I would love to do ‘Strictly’ - I love the show - I am not a great dancer but that is what you train [for], and I used to dance the flamenco when I was younger… “On ‘Love Island’ we did a bit of dancing in the villa at one stage - it was either the Tango or Salsa - and I would definitely consider it.”