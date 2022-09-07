“As the investigation into that incident is ongoing by the MPS, it would not be appropriate to provide further information.”

It added: “A detailed search of the scene and surrounding area was completed last night. No non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the vehicle or the scene. ”

Forensic examinations will be completed on Kaba’s car and some of the police vehicles involved in the incident, the watchdog said.

Regional director Sal Naseem said the IOPC is committed to carrying out a “thorough and comprehensive” investigation to establish all of the facts surrounding the shooting.

“We recognise that there is community concern following this incident and we appreciate that questions will remain around how Kaba tragically ended up being fatally shot following an attempted vehicle stop,” he said.

“We are working hard to piece together all of the circumstances surrounding this incident and we want to reassure the community that these questions will be answered in due course, however it will take some time before our investigation is able to uncover all of the facts.

“While these details are still being confirmed, we ask that the public avoid speculating about this incident out of respect for Kaba’s family and for anyone else affected.”

Kaba’s family earlier questioned whether his life would have been “cut short” if he were not black – as they demanded a murder investigation into his death.

They said on Wednesday they were “devastated” and needed “answers and accountability” over his death.

In a statement released through the charity Inquest, they said: “The family of Chris Kaba seek a homicide investigation into his death from the outset.

“We have today told the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) of that demand and that we do not want any delay as has happened in other fatal shootings – otherwise we and the wider public can have no confidence that the police will be held to account.

“We also want the IOPC to tell us whether or not a weapon was found in any search of the vehicle that Chris was driving. We have not received this information even though the shooting happened almost two days ago.

“Finally, we are desperately appealing for any witnesses, whether before, during or after the pursuit and the shooting to come forward to the IOPC and/or to our solicitors at Hickman and Rose.

“We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability. We are worried that if Chris had not been black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short.”

The Metropolitan Police earlier expressed its condolences to Kaba’s loved ones, saying the force understood that “the family and community want answers”.

In a statement issued earlier on Wednesday, Commander Alexis Boon said the incident was “extremely concerning” and vowed the force would co-operate with the police watchdog in its aftermath.

The officer said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man who died and I recognise the devastating and lasting impact this tragic incident will have on them.

“I understand that this incident is extremely concerning and I would like to reassure the community that the Met is co-operating fully with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as they carry out a thorough and independent investigation.”