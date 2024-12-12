Strictly's Chris McCausland Shares Very Graphic Story Behind This Iconic Routine

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on It Takes Two BBC

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Chris McCausland is excited to reprise one of his stand-out routines from the series on Saturday – not least so his professional partner Dianne Buswell can actually enjoy it this time.

This weekend, Chris will go up against JLS singer JB Gill, comedy actor Sarah Hadland and former Love Island finalist Tasha Ghouri in the live Strictly final, where they’ll each perform two dances from earlier in the series, as well as a show-stopping “Showdance” sequence.

It has already been revealed that Chris will be dancing his Couple’s Choice routine to John Lennon’s Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) again, which they first performed last month when Dianne was feeling a little under the weather.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell performing their Couple's Choice routine BBC

“She hadn’t slept the night before, she hadn’t eaten for over a day,” the comic told Strictly companion show It Takes Two on Wednesday, before graphically noting: “She was known to expel from either end. So, we were lucky to get through it without some kind of [incident].”

“We were wearing white, it could’ve been a disaster!” he joked.

He then added it was a relief there were no spins in their Couple’s Choice dance, avoiding a potential “sprinkler system in the dark”.

Lovely.

Chris – who made history this year as the first blind celebrity to ever compete on Strictly – and Dianne are one of only two pairs to completely avoid the dance-off this year, alongside Sarah and her professional partner Vito Coppola.

