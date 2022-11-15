Chris Moyles Recalls How BBC Handled His Radio 1 Breakfast Show Exit 'So Badly'

Chris Moyles in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

Chris Moyles has reflected on his departure from the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, admitting he was unhappy with the way the BBC handled his exit.

The broadcaster remains Radio 1’s longest-serving breakfast host, fronting the morning segment for over eight years between 2004 and 2012.

However, during a discussion with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmate Matt Hancock in Monday night’s show, Chris admitted that he was displeased with how things played out with his exit.

“I knew that Radio 1 is a conveyor belt and you might be there for a year or you might be there for 15 years, but you’re going to fall off the end at some point,” he explained.

Chris went on to say that while he “left happy” he later felt “a bit cross after I left”.

He said: “They handled it so badly, so badly. I went in with my agent and the controller, and we sit down, and he goes, ‘Look, this isn’t very easy, I think it’s time we wrapped the show up. We’re going to announce in the news at half 10 that Nick Grimshaw’s taking over’.

“My agent went, ‘That’s out of order’, and it all got a bit steamy. And I was like, ‘Both of you calm down, stop’. I said to the boss, ‘You can’t do that’.”

While Chris then tried to negotiate making the announcement he was leaving himself, this request was denied, and it was instead made after his show ended the following day.

“I was just like, ‘Ok, alright,’” he recalled. “But they gave us three months to say goodbye, which was great. So I said, ‘You know, thanks for everything, cheers’.”

However, after the conversation, Chris insisted he had “no regrets” at how things ended up, particularly as his exit made way for other changes in his life.

Speaking privately in the Bush Telegraph, he said: “When it did finish, to do [Jesus Christ Superstar], to do my own tour, and then meet my future girlfriend – then my life changed entirely.

“So, no regrets, all happy, it’s been a good journey so far.”

A BBC spokesperson had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Four years after his exit from Radio 1, Chris landed a new role fronting the breakfast show on Radio X, where he has been since 2015.