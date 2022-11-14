Boy George has revealed he had a hair transplant after being inspired by footballer Wayne Rooney.

The Culture Club star, told his campmates on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! that he had been “bald” before undergoing the procedure.

After removing his trademark oversized hat, he was asked by England footballer Jill Scott where he had the procedure done.

“At the hair transplant shop,” he jokingly responded.

Boy George

The 61-year-old added: “I was bald. Do you know what made me do it? Wayne Rooney.”

Responding to laughs from his campmates, he said: “Why do you think that is funny? It’s the truth. I saw Wayne Rooney’s hair and I thought I could actually get my hair done.”

At the suggestion he was “rebuilding himself” he added: “I am Darth Vader.”

George previously revealed he apologised to Victoria Beckham after mistakenly tweeting she’d received preferential treatment on a flight they were both on.

The singer had tweeted back in June: “Nice touch for @britishairways to leave everyone in first class waiting for steps while Victoria Beckham’s car picks her up at the aircraft. Proper going to avoid flying BA for a while!”

Discussing his hasty tweet with his fellow I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates, George revealed: “You know when you’ve been on a long flight and you wake up and you’re in a grumpy mood and you’re trying to get off the plane and they take Posh Spice off before you…

“I was like ‘Why are we having to wait? She’s just walked off the plane, I could have gone with her.’