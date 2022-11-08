Olivia Attwood's Team Addresses Sudden I'm A Celebrity Exit: 'Heartbroken Is An Understatement'

Olivia Attwood James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Olivia Attwood’s team has spoken out about her sudden exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds, describing her feelings as “heartbroken is an understatement”.

It was announced on Monday that the former Love Island contestant had left the jungle after 24 hours after being told by the programme’s medical team that was not safe for her to return to camp.

In a post shared on Olivia’s Instagram Story, one of her team said she had been “absolutely loving every second of the show” before promising that fans would hear “the truth” from her in due course.

“To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement,” the post read.

“She dreamed of doing I’m a Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

“You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.”

The post added: “PS who’s going to roast Matt Hancock now.”

Olivia was one of the celebs to take on the first Bushtucker Trial of the series ITV/Shutterstock

An ITV spokesperson previously said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

It has been claimed that one of the show’s late entrants – Tory MP and former health secretary Matt Hancock – will now arrive in camp earlier in light of Olivia’s exit, although ITV has not confirmed this.

Olivia is believed to have already left Australia after being spotted at Brisbane airport.

On Monday’s show, viewers saw her, Scarlette Douglas, Chris Moyles and Boy George take on the first Bushtucker Trial of the series after being voted for by the public.

