I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Olivia Attwood has left the jungle just a day into the new series on medical grounds.

The former Love Island finalist is one of 10 celebrities who were seen making their way into camp during this year’s launch show, which aired on Sunday night.

However, on Monday afternoon it was reported by The Sun that Olivia had been forced to leave I’m A Celebrity after 24 hours in the jungle due to medical reasons.

An ITV spokesperson then confirmed: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Olivia is best known for her appearance on the third series of Love Island back in 2017, finishing in third place alongside then-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

Chris and Olivia in the Love Island villa ITV/Shutterstock

After she and Chris split, Olivia became a cast member on The Only Way Is Essex, also taking part in the reality shows Celebs Go Dating, The Games and Celebrity Karaoke Club.

More recently, she fronted the ITV2 documentary Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, which saw exploring the world of OnlyFans content creation.

During Sunday’s launch show, Olivia discovered she’d been chosen by I’m A Celebrity viewers as a “VIP”, not realising this stood for “Very Isolated Person”, and chose Chris Moyles as the campmate to share her “reward” with.

Olivia pictured just before parachuting into camp ITV/Shutterstock

Also competing on I’m A Celebrity this year are 80s hit-maker Boy George, Loose Women panellist Charlene White and rugby star Mike Tindall, with former health secretary Matt Hancock set to join them as a late arrival as the series progresses.