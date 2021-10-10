Chris Packham Shares Defiant Message After Arson Attack At His Home

Springwatch host Chris Packham has revealed he was the victim of an arson attack earlier this week.
In a six-minute video posted on his Twitter page, Chris explained that in the early hours of Friday morning, “two hooded and masked men” drove a vehicle up to his gates and set it on fire, causing “extensive damage”.
“They were fully aware of the CCTV that was in place, they took great pains to hide themselves,” he told his followers.
“The car exploded and was rapidly and efficiently dealt with by Hampshire Fire And Rescue, and the police were in attendance. And, as ever, they did a fantastic job, but not before it had caused extensive damage to my property.”
Chris said he thought he’d been targeted because of his views as an environmentalist, having previously had dead animals left outside of his home and received threats because of his campaign work.
“All I can say is whoever you are, you burnt down the wrong gates,” he said.
“If you think that by burning down those gates, I’m suddenly going to become a supporter of unsustainable illegal shooting, the unwarranted savagery wrought upon foxes in our countryside when they’re torn to pieces by dogs, then you’re wrong.
“I will, of course, just carry on because I have no choice.”
“I cannot and will not let your intimidation sway me from my cause, and that’s why I don’t really understand why you would do it,” the 60-year-old presenter added.
He also shared photos of the fire, as well as the damage done to his gate.
Prior to the arson attack, Chris had taken part in a demonstration at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
He and around 100 children demonstrated outside the gates of the palace, as part of a protest calling on the Royal Family to re-wild their estates.