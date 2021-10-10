Chris Packham Shares Defiant Message After Arson Attack At His Home

Springwatch host Chris Packham has revealed he was the victim of an arson attack earlier this week.

In a six-minute video posted on his Twitter page, Chris explained that in the early hours of Friday morning, “two hooded and masked men” drove a vehicle up to his gates and set it on fire, causing “extensive damage”.

“They were fully aware of the CCTV that was in place, they took great pains to hide themselves,” he told his followers.

“The car exploded and was rapidly and efficiently dealt with by Hampshire Fire And Rescue, and the police were in attendance. And, as ever, they did a fantastic job, but not before it had caused extensive damage to my property.”

Chris said he thought he’d been targeted because of his views as an environmentalist, having previously had dead animals left outside of his home and received threats because of his campaign work.