Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower: UK Lacks 'Democratic Mandate' For Brexit

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Chris Wylie has said the UK lacks a “democratic mandate” for leaving Europe in the wake of revelations about the Brexit campaign’s alleged links to data harvesting.

Wylie, who is himself a Brexit voter, told the BBC Andrew Marr Show the questions raised by several allegations mean the Government must seek a fresh mandate for leaving the bloc.

It came after Facebook suspended the Canadian data firm AggregateIQ with which the official Vote Leave campaign spent 40% of its budget.

The firm has links to Cambridge Analytica, which is said to have harvested data from 87 million Facebook profiles without consent, and its parent company SCL.

AggregateIQ played a central role in the EU referendum, with a total of £3.5m being spent on its services by four different Brexit campaigns: Vote Leave, BeLeave, Veterans for Britain and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party.

Wylie said: “I want a democratic mandate for Brexit.”