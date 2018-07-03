Chrissy Teigen Captures The Drama Of Trying To Take A Great Family Photo (In Which You Look Good)

Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram may be full of beautiful photos of her family, but she has revealed she faces the same battle as the rest of us when trying to capture a shot of both of her kids smiling at the camera, while also looking good herself.

Aware of trolls parading mum guilt all over the internet, Teigen asked on Instagram if she should post the photo where she looks “just okay” and her children are aware of the camera, or the one in which she looks good and her children are not here for an Instagram shot.

Of course, she chose the latter, and we would have done the same too: