Chrissy Teigen On Why Being Open About IVF Can Be A Wonderful Thing

Chrissy Teigen has been praised for being open about her experiences of IVF, as she told her fans “I think hearing success stories gives people hope”.
The 32-year-old, who gave birth to her second child conceived via IVF in May 2018, posted a photo of her four-week-old son Miles on Instagram with the simple caption “hey dudes”.
In the comments, someone asked whether Miles had been conceived via IVF like Teigen’s two-year-old daughter Luna. “Yep, he was just on ice a smidge longer, science and the human body are beautiful,” the model wrote.
When another fan commented calling the question “offensive”, Teigen replied: ”I wasn’t offended by it - people are just curious and I think hearing success stories gives people hope.”
Reading the exchange, commenters praised Teigen for being so open about her IVF journey. Many were also inspired to share their own stories.
“Thank you for this and for not being afraid to talk about it,” one mum wrote. “I didn’t for years and battled with isolation, then when I had my beautiful baby boy I was ready to talk about it. We should let other women going through this situation know they are not alone.”
Another mum wrote: “So true, talking about my experience and hearing others stories was so helpful. I am 22 weeks along with our IVF miracle today and this has given me hope.”
A dad also commented on the post and said he believed conversations about IVF need to be “louder and more frequent”. “My two beautiful baby boys are the result of successful IVF,” he wrote. “Over half of my friends have had to do some version of fertility. I’m a total open book about all of it and to hope to educate and inspire to the best of my ability.”