Chrissy Teigen On Why Being Open About IVF Can Be A Wonderful Thing

Chrissy Teigen has been praised for being open about her experiences of IVF, as she told her fans “I think hearing success stories gives people hope”.

The 32-year-old, who gave birth to her second child conceived via IVF in May 2018, posted a photo of her four-week-old son Miles on Instagram with the simple caption “hey dudes”.

In the comments, someone asked whether Miles had been conceived via IVF like Teigen’s two-year-old daughter Luna. “Yep, he was just on ice a smidge longer, science and the human body are beautiful,” the model wrote.

When another fan commented calling the question “offensive”, Teigen replied: ”I wasn’t offended by it - people are just curious and I think hearing success stories gives people hope.”