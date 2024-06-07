Chrissy Teigen Hopes Her Kids Won't Join Social Media Until They Hit This Milestone

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Chrissy Teigen has long been an active social media user, but that doesn’t mean she’s exactly excited for the day her kids get their own accounts.

The cookbook author discussed her thoughts about parenting, screen time and social media during an appearance at a “digital parenthood” event hosted by online security company Aura on Tuesday.

“I know I absolutely want to delay social media,” Teigen said during a sit-down conversation at the event with DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, according to Fortune.

Teigen said that she hopes her children — daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 1 and sons Miles, 6, and Wren, 11 months — will hold off on creating social media accounts until they complete high school.

“That would be my absolute dream,” she said.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the model acknowledged that she often posts about her kids and her husband, singer John Legend, on her own social media accounts.

“I do share them a lot — I’m the first person to say it — because in so much of my life I feel that people don’t understand me,” she said. “But being a mom is where a lot of people understand me. And that communication with other parents is so important to me that it overrides almost anything else.”

Teigen has been in the centre of social media scandals on several occasions. In 2021, she apologised for her past cruel online behaviour toward Courtney Stodden, then a teenage reality TV personality, over a decade ago.

In an Instagram post shared last month, she wrote about experiencing “dark” times in her lifetime, and currently living her life “so scared.”

“I feel like a very shrunken version of myself,” she wrote. “And I know I am meant to be big. I’m really scared of letting you guys down and I find myself fighting with myself all day in my brain with things I want to say, things I want to explain, but I’m just so fearful.”

“I miss so many parts of myself and I hope one day I can shed some fear and accept that I will never be perfect for you guys and that is okay!!” she continued, referring to her 42 million Instagram followers.