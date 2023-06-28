Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Their Fourth Child Via Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are now parents of four.

Teigen announced the arrival of their son, Wren Alexander Stephens, in a thoughtful Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing how their baby boy was born on Monday, June 19, via surrogate.

In her post, the cookbook author detailed her unique experience being pregnant at the same time as her “incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate”, Alexandra, who gave birth to Wren just five months after the star welcomed daughter Esti in January.

Advertisement

Teigen decided to pursue IVF while working with her surrogate in hopes of achieving her dream of having four kids. The star and Legend already shared daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, at the time.

Five months into Teigen’s pregnancy, she learned Alexandra was expecting their baby boy.

They celebrated by watching reality TV “with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year”, she said.

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” Teigen continued.

Advertisement

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” she added. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023. The couple recently announced their fourth child, a son named Wren Alexander Stephens. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full,” she added.

Teigen also remembered their late son Jack writing, “We know both their angel kisses are from you.”

The model and her EGOT husband lost Jack in October 2020 after she experienced complications while pregnant.

Teigen wrote about her experience on Instagram at the time, sharing, “We are shocked, and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Though Teigen’s pregnancy loss was widely reported as a miscarriage, she later revealed she had a life-saving abortion as the doctors told her she was carrying a “baby that had absolutely no chance” of surviving birth.

Advertisement