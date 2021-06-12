A European Championship match between Denmark and Finland came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when Danish team captain Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.

Players swiftly called over medical personnel and ― with some in tears ― formed a human shield around Eriksen as he received chest compressions and other aid at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Eriksen, a star midfielder, was taken away on a stretcher after about 10 minutes of medical attention.

He has been stabilised and transferred to a hospital for tests, according to an announcement from the Union of European Football Associations, which organises the tournament held every four years.

The match then resumed at the request of both teams.