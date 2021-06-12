A European Championship match between Denmark and Finland came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when Danish team captain Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.
Players swiftly called over medical personnel and ― with some in tears ― formed a human shield around Eriksen as he received chest compressions and other aid at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Eriksen, a star midfielder, was taken away on a stretcher after about 10 minutes of medical attention.
He has been stabilised and transferred to a hospital for tests, according to an announcement from the Union of European Football Associations, which organises the tournament held every four years.
The match then resumed at the request of both teams.
Players were in the first half of the game when Eriksen appeared ready to receive a pass but instead collapsed near the sideline.
“Moments like this put everything in life into perspective,” UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said in a statement. “At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone.”
Eriksen reportedly spoke to his teammates on a video call to reassure them he felt okay.
As spectators awaited further update on Eriksen’s condition, tributes poured infrom fans, journalists and football clubs around the world.
“Incredible effort from the paramedic team,” tweeted Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
“My god, thinking of Eriksen and his family and sending all the love and strength available,” Team USA star player Megan Rapinoe said.
Video from the stadium showed the fans shouting “Christian” and “Eriksen” back and forth in solidarity during the pause in the game, which lasted roughly 90 minutes.
The next match, between Belgium and Russia, will go forth as scheduled, the UEFA said.