Christina Aguilera had a helping hand from Melissa McCarthy as she became the latest star to take a trip on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.
The singer showed off her astonishing vocal range as she joined the comedian for a primetime special of his ‘Late Late Show’ sketch on Tuesday (24 April).
Not only did she rattle through some of her greatest hits, including ‘Genie In A Bottle’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Beautiful’, but ‘Bridesmaids’ actress Melissa was a surprise guest as she belted out trademark hit ‘Dirrty’.
James was left astonished by Christina’s voice during the Carpool, and while he’s often known for given stars a run for their money in the vocal department, he wasn’t quite up to the challenge of recreating Christina’s growl in her hit ‘Fighter’.
“I just sound like I got something trapped in my throat,” he joked.
Elsewhere, James quizzed her on her days as a Mouseketeer on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ alongside Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, where she revealed Ryan may have been holding a torch for Britney back then.
“I think there were crushes, but I wasn’t on the train,” she said.
When asked if she was “on the Timberlake train”, she laughed: “I think there was a – me and Britney were, you know – that well, now, you know...
“He had swag. Back then he had swag. But I know Ryan did have a crush on Britney. I think so.”
Watch Christina’s full Carpool Karaoke in the video below...
Others who have done Carpool Karaoke in the past include Adele, Mariah Carey, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Madonna.
Back in 2016, James revealed there were still a few artists he was struggling to pin down to take part, with Kanye West at the top of the list.
He told GQ magazine: “Kanye has been booked to do Carpool Karaoke twice now but both times something came up. He’ll do it eventually... He wants to do it.”
When asked about getting Beyoncé on, he remarked he was “working on it”,