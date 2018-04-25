Not only did she rattle through some of her greatest hits, including ‘Genie In A Bottle’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Beautiful’, but ‘Bridesmaids’ actress Melissa was a surprise guest as she belted out trademark hit ‘Dirrty’.

The singer showed off her astonishing vocal range as she joined the comedian for a primetime special of his ‘Late Late Show’ sketch on Tuesday (24 April).

Christina Aguilera had a helping hand from Melissa McCarthy as she became the latest star to take a trip on James Corden ’s Carpool Karaoke .

James was left astonished by Christina’s voice during the Carpool, and while he’s often known for given stars a run for their money in the vocal department, he wasn’t quite up to the challenge of recreating Christina’s growl in her hit ‘Fighter’.

“I just sound like I got something trapped in my throat,” he joked.

Elsewhere, James quizzed her on her days as a Mouseketeer on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ alongside Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, where she revealed Ryan may have been holding a torch for Britney back then.

“I think there were crushes, but I wasn’t on the train,” she said.

When asked if she was “on the Timberlake train”, she laughed: “I think there was a – me and Britney were, you know – that well, now, you know...

“He had swag. Back then he had swag. But I know Ryan did have a crush on Britney. I think so.”

Watch Christina’s full Carpool Karaoke in the video below...