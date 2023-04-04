Christine McGuinness Opens Up About Living Arrangements With Ex Paddy After Marriage Split

Christine and Paddy McGuinness, pictured in 2019 Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Christine McGuinness has opened up about the fact she and her ex Paddy McGuinness are still living together, despite no longer being a couple.

In July last year, the pair announced they had split some time prior after being married for 11 years.

Appearing on Channel 5′s Jeremy Vine, Christine revealed she and the former Take Me Out host – who are parents to daughter Felicity and twins Penelope and Leo – are still under the same roof, and do not plan to change the arrangement any time soon.

“You know what, it’s been absolutely fine,” she said. “I don’t know any different than to live with him. I can’t remember not living with him.

“I’ve been with him since I was 19 years old and we just want to do what’s best for our children. It’s certainly not a long-term plan.

“But for right now, we don’t feel like anything needs to change for me and my children. I think slow changes are better and it works well.”

Christine continued: “We’re both in and out of the house quite often with work.

“We’ve got busy schedules, so it doesn’t make sense for us to rush into separate houses anytime soon. For as long as the kids are happy, we’re happy.”

The former couple pictured in 2010 JMEnternational via Getty Images

The couple met in 2007 at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament, and got married at Thornton Manor in Cheshire in June 2011.

In 2021, the couple, whose three children all have autism, shone a light on the condition in a BBC documentary, Our Family And Autism.

In a joint statement posted on Instagram Stories to announce their split last year, the couple said: “A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.